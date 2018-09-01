Territorial controversy over Guayana Esequiba
- 07/07/2021 - Venezuela stands in solidarity with the people of Haiti and condemns the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse
- 30/06/2021 - Venezuela congratulates China on the celebration of the first centenary of the Communist Party
- 25/06/2021 - Venezuela extends its condolences for the death of former President of the Philippines Benigno Aquino III
- 21/06/2021 - Venezuela reiterates its brotherhood with India on the International Day of Yoga
- 19/06/2021 - Venezuela congratulates the people of Iran after impeccable elections
- 18/06/2021 - Venezuela congratulates the appointment of António Guterres as UN Secretary-General for a second five-year term
- 17/06/2021 - Venezuela extends its condolences for the heartfelt death of former Zambian President Kenneth David Kaunda
- 24/06/2021 - Special Communiqué | ALBA-TCP banner
- 24/06/2021 - Special Communiqué | The Bicentennial of the Battle of the Carabobo
- 24/06/2021 - Special Communiqué | Environment and climate change
- 13/06/2021 - ALBA-TCP denounce arbitrary blockade hindering Venezuela’s access to COVAX mechanism to purchase COVID-19 vaccines
- 10/06/2021 - ALBA-TCP rejects new U.S. sanctions against nicaraguan citizens
- 05/06/2021 - ALBA-TCP rejects statements by the OAS Secretary General
- 10/10/2020 - Speech by president Nicolas Maduro at the Internationalist Festival of People’s Resistance 2020
- 28/09/2020 - Speech by Nicolas Maduro Moros president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela during the “General Debate of the 75th Regular Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations”
- 23/09/2020 - Speech by His Excellency Mr. Nicolás Maduro Moros, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela during the “General Debate of the 75th Regular Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN)”
- 17/07/2020 - Intervention of Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza during the High Level Segment of Ecosoc 2020
- 29/06/2020 - Joint Declaration of the XX Political Council and X ALBA-TCP Economic Complementation Council
- 27/02/2020 - Statement by the secretary of the National Human Rights Council, Larry Devoe, on the Report of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights
- 27/02/2020 - Statement by Deputy Minister Alexánder Yánez at UN-Geneva in response to oral update of the Report of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights
Publications
Recents
The president of the National Assembly (AN) of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, this Friday, held a meeting with the technical exploratory mission of the European Union (EU) that visits the country to establish its participation in the international oversight in regional and municipal elections next November 21.
The Vice-minister for Multilateral Issues of the People’s Power Ministry for Foreign Relations, Daniela Rodríguez, held a meeting this Thursday with the deputy and president of the Special Commission for the follow-up of the Application Agreement before the International Health Organizations for the release of patents and mechanisms for acquiring treatments against COVID-19, Ricardo Sánchez.
The meeting that took place at the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy and Finance is part of the installation of the Meeting of the Technical Secretariat of the Iran-Venezuela High Level Mixed Commission. These working meetings have the objective to follow up and strengthen the agreements between both nations to build a joint roadmap […]
210 years ago the homeland of Simón Bolívar declared its independence from the colonial yoke, a condition that it continues to defend two centuries later. Today, our free and sovereign country promotes actions in defense of the United Nations Charter, timely access to vaccines against COVID-19 and solidarity among peoples, which has made possible invaluable […]
The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, held a meeting on Thursday with the European Union (EU) exploratory technical mission visiting the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to hold conversations with public authorities ad politicians ahead of the regional, municipal elections on November 21.
- 05/11/2020 - Foreign Minister Arreaza ratifies joint commitment of Venezuela and Iran with the construction of a new world
- 09/07/2021 - President of the National Assembly highlights broad electoral guarantees from Venezuela to EU mission
- 09/07/2021 - Bolivarian Government and National Assembly work together to face COVID-19 pandemic
- 09/07/2021 - Venezuelan Economy and Finance Authorities meet with High Level delegation from Iran
- 09/07/2021 - Venezuela Reports Newsletter N° 16
- 09/07/2021 - EU exploratory mission meets with National Electoral Council’s Board of Directors
- 08/07/2021 - Vice-minister for Latin America meets with the Bolivian network of intellectuals
- 08/07/2021 - Foreign Minister Arreaza meets with EU exploratory technical mission