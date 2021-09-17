Venezuela Reports Newsletter N° 26

Written by Joselyn Ariza on 17/09/2021 . Posted in News, Venezuela-Report

At the United Nations, an international clamor is heard again: the call to lift the “sanctions” against Venezuela. Its harmful effects are recognized, as the authorities of our country have denounced. While we fight against these criminal actions, we advance in the immunization against COVID-19, in the promotion of a stable oil market, the construction of a new productive scenario and the design of policies for our athletes. Read more in issue No. 26 of Venezuela Reports.









Temas: Venezuela Reports.