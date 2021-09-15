Written by César Torres on 15/09/2021 . Posted in News

In a telephone conversation, the Foreign Ministers of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Félix Plasencia, and the Republic of Nigeria, Geoffrey Onyeama, agreed on Wednesday on the need of strengthening their comprehensive bilateral cooperation agenda.

The two diplomats assessed the possibility of mutual exchange in areas such as education, industry and energy for the benefit of their countries.

The foreign ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to the United Nations System, international law and multilateralism.

Plasencia and Onyeama discussed the need of moving forward with the integration between Latin America and Africa through a greater strategic depth.

Caracas and Abuya share a solid bilateral cooperation agenda in different areas, as well as common interests and goals, including their anti-imperialist geopolitical vision and their membership in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).