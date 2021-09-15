Venezuela celebrates Day of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme

Written by César Torres on 15/09/2021 . Posted in News

At the invitation of the Ambassador of the Republic of India to Venezuela, Abhishek Singh, the Foreign Vice-minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Capaya Rodríguez, participated in the celebration of the Day of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.

In her statement, Rodríguez conveyed greetings from the Bolivarian Government, led by President Nicolás Maduro, to the Indian Government, and thanked Ambassador Singh for the opportunity given by the ITEC for the training of Venezuelans to develop their skills and careers in order to exchange knowledge in different areas, in addition to knowing India’s culture during the activities of this academic experience.

Training, said the Venezuelan diplomat, has enabled the enrichment of cultural, professional skills of Venezuelan public servants to improve their performance and contribute to the strategic guidelines of the Homeland Plan.

Likewise, Rodríguez seized the opportunity to highlight that despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences, the Indian Government reactivated by mid-2020 the Training Programme by offering virtual seminars.

Finally, the Venezuelan foreign vice-minister stressed the need of reactivating and diversifying cooperation areas in order to move forward with energy, trade and economic relations between the two countries, by attracting Indian investment in strategic areas such as health, agricultural industry and mining, among others, as well as promoting investments of Indian companies in the Bolivarian Economic Agenda to advance the trade balance between Venezuela and India.