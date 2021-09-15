ALBA-TCP holds second meeting with Research Institutes of the Global South

Written by César Torres on 15/09/2021 . Posted in News

On Wednesday, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) held the second virtual meeting with representatives from research institutes of the Global South.

At the meeting, the “Plan to Save the Planet” report was presented as part of the analysis carried out by a network of research institutes on the crisis resulting from neoliberalism and the need of building a new international order with justice and respect for the self-determination of the peoples.

In this regard, the ALBA-TCP Executive Secretary Sacha Llorenti explained the importance of this “valuable document to face the multidimensional crisis,” and asserted that this report will be sent to the ALBA-TCP Heads of State and Government, the G77+China, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and other bodies of global concertation.

“We are facing a multidimensional, existential crisis because the existence of our species and the planet is threatened. This forces us to strengthen meeting spaces to build a common initiative,” added Llorenti.

In that same vein, the Executive-director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, Vijay Prashad, insisted on the need of reading, discussing and make contributions to the “Plan to Save the Planet” report.

“We expect this process to generate debates […] This text is an analysis of reality; it is not a final document. We rely on your contributions,” he said.

Guillermo Barreto, member of the Simón Bolívar Institute for Peace and Solidarity among the Peoples (ISB) and Raón Pichs-Madruga, member of the Center for World Economy Studies (CIEM), celebrated the presentation of this report and proposed its massive divulgation in communities.

“At the ISB, we propose to hold seminars and video conferences featuring specialist from Africa, Asia, North America “to see the world from different perspectives and be able to contrast different models of civilization,” said Barreto.

The representative of the Center for World Economy Studies (CIEM) also reflected on the defense of multilateralism as a fundamental element from the acknowledgement of the socio-economic differences among regions and segments of society.

The virtual meeting with Research Institutes of the Global South was also attended by representatives of América Latina en Movimiento (Ecuador), Congo Research Center, Center for World Economy Studies (Cuba), the State Reform Center (Italy), the Chris Hani Institute (South Africa), Lebanon’s Consultation and Research Institute, Dominica’s State College, the Instituto Internacional de Investigación Andrés Bello (Bolivia), the Instituto Patria (Argentina) and the Institute of Employment Rights (United Kingdom), among others.