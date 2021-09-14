Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo arrives in Venezuela on 61th OPEC anniversary

Written by César Torres on 14/09/2021 . Posted in News

The Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Barkindo, arrived on Tuesday in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on an official visit he started on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of the organization.

Barkindo was welcomed by Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia, and he will follow an agenda centered on the strengthening of the Organization and the oil market, considering that Venezuela has the world’s largest oil reserves.

In his recent article titled “Venezuela has played a crucial role in OPEC’s history,” the OPEC secretary general recognizes the decisive role played by the South American member in the Organization’s formation and its subsequent successes throughout its history.

“On behalf of the entire OPEC Family, I would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to the Government and people of Venezuela who have done so much to make OPEC the distinguished Organization that it is today,” wrote Barkindo.

The OPEC secretary general explains that one of the most significant events in the history of the Organization was the Second Summit of Heads of State and Government of OPEC Member Countries, held in Caracas, Venezuela, September 27–28, 2000.

Likewise, he underlines in his article Venezuela’s extremely active role in OPEC’s responses to the oil market downturn of 2014-2016 and the severe oil demand contraction due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Founded in 1960, the OPEC coordinates and unifies oil policies of its member countries and ensures the stabilization of oil markets in the world.