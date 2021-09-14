Joint appeal to the UN in favor of lifting the measures against Venezuela
We, the undersigned civil society organizations, social and popular movements, jointly call in favor of requesting the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet and the UN Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures (UCM) in the enjoyment of human rights Alena Douhan, to formally request the Government of the United States (USA) to unconditionally lift the unilateral coercive measures that it has been developing against the country.
Since 2014, the United States Government has been applying a large number of unilateral coercive measures against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, which arbitrarily and unilaterally produce legal effects and international responsibility on the part of those who apply them, and constitute a crime of against humanity, since they hinder access to goods and services necessary for the social development of the Venezuelan people, in addition to violating international law and the principle of self-determination of the people.
In recent years, the United States regime and the European Union have increased their attacks against Venezuela, compromising the response capabilities of the Venezuelan State to the difficulties arising from the global health emergency represented by the COVID-19 virus, making it difficult to state institutions any initiative to buy the required vaccines, preventing access to their own resources deposited in international private banks.
The main objective of the US financial blockade has been to deny or prevent Venezuela from accessing medicines, food, fuel, services, essential infrastructure, etc, in order to provoke a health crisis.
Financially blocking a country constitutes a Crime Against Humanity according to the definition given by the Rome Statute, in its article 7. Recently, President Joe Biden has indicated that he reserves the sanctions of the era of his predecessor, Donald Trump, as an option to keep the Venezuelan government at the negotiating table.
Such conditioning is illegal, illegitimate, immoral, and criminal, since it has been sufficiently evidenced by the agencies and rapporteurs of the United Nations that such unilateral coercive measures “constitute a violation of international law”, denying the sovereign equality of the States, constituting an intervention in the internal affairs of Venezuela. In this sense, Resolution 2625 of the UN General Assembly –of October 24, 1970– reaffirms the sovereign equality of States, the self-determination of peoples and the obligation of every State not to intervene in matters that are outside its internal jurisdiction, establishing that:
… No State may apply or encourage the use of economic, political or any other measures to coerce another State, in order to subordinate the exercise of its sovereign rights and obtain the advantages of any other. Every State has the inalienable right to choose its political, economic, social and cultural system without interference in any way by any other State.
In sum, the application of the UCM has implied a de facto blockade against Venezuela, which violates the obligations contracted by the countries that impose them in terms of human rights, and which has been aimed at attacking the Venezuelan economy to increase pressure on the country, making it difficult for the Venezuelan State to carry out its international responsibilities in matters of social rights, in particular the policies of food, health, life, education, and development -aggravated by the context of the COVID-19 pandemic-, and that as an effect of the blockade, the State’s income is reduced by 99% and the country currently lives with 1% of its income.
Finally, we point out that, in the Report prepared by the Rapporteur during her visit to Venezuela, the senior official reminded all parties their obligation, under the Charter of the United Nations, to observe the principles and norms of international law, including the principles of sovereign equality, political independence, non-intervention in the internal affairs of States, and peaceful settlement of international disputes.
The Special Rapporteur urges them to resolve any dispute through judicial institutions and other competent international institutions. Those in favor of this appeal sign below:
Organizations
- Sures
- Venezuelan Jurists Association
- Human rights Venezuelan Network
- Fundalatin
- Simón Bolívar Institute for Peace and Solidarity among the Peoples. Venezuela
- Blind Network. Venezuela
- Breaking the Norm. Venezuela
- Itinerant Citizen Participation Forum. Venezuela
- Settlers Movement. Venezuela
- Evangelical Christian Movement for Venezuela, MOCEV. Venezuela
- Women Movement Manuelita Saenz, MOMUMAS. Venezuela
- National Federation for the Defense of Human Rights. Fenaddeh. Venezuela
- National Network of Communers of Venezuela, RNC.
- Spearhead Social Battle Movement. Venezuela
- Feminist Network Spider Collectives. Venezuela
- Venezuelan Foundation for the Right to Housing
- Popular Coordinator of Caracas William Mantilla. Venezuela
- Embassy of Human Rights Foundation
- Bicentennial Front of Women 200. Venezuela
- The Amazons Collective. Venezuela
- Platform of Peasant Struggle. Venezuela
- Communers Union. Venezuela
- Bolívar and Zamora Revolutionary Current. Venezuela
- Women for Life Movement. Venezuela
- Insurgent Bonds Colective. Venezuela
- Skirts R. Venezuela
- Tatuy Communitarian TV. Venezuela
- Alba TV Network. Venezuela
- Tinta Violeta Colective. Venezuela
- Movement October 27. Venezuela
- South Bridge Internationalist Movement
- Radio Cacique Sorocaima communication team. Venezuela
- “Juan Ramón Lugo” Afro-Venezuelan Movement.
- Carlos Escarrá Malavé Foundation. Venezuela
- National Movement of Friendship and Mutual Solidarity Venezuela Cuba
- Arivacoa Movement / Commune Winners of Carorita. Venezuela
- Afro-Venezuelan Women Summit. Venezuela
- ANMCLA National Association of community, free and alternative media. Venezuela
- The 5th Wave. Venezuela
- Foundation of victims of the peasant hitmen. Venezuela
- MFP Lydda Franco Farías. Venezuela
- Trade Union of Workers of the National Assembly SINOLAN. Venezuela
- A.C. Kinyivi Tere DDHH. Venezuela
- MUGER Feminist Collective of Carabobo. Venezuela
- Movement for Peace and Life. Venezuela
- Caracas Insurgent Collective
- Francisco de Miranda Front. Venezuela
- A diferent thing Movement. Venezuela
- Movement of Social Scientists Simón Bolívar MOCIENSO. Venezuela
- Social Movement Guardians of Tenants and Small Owners. Venezuela
- ALBA continental shelf Movements
- Collective of psychologists for socialism. Venezuela
- Our American Psychology Network. Venezuela
- Foundation Center for Psychosocial Research. Venezuela
- Bolivarian Sports Foundation. Venezuela
- Collective of Afro-Colombian Women in Venezuela “María Barilla”
- Latin American Secretariat for Housing and Popular Habitat
- Human Rights San Óscar Romero, Argentina
- House of Argentine-Cuban friendship Lanús. Argentina
- House of the Worker Agustín Tosco. Argentina
- International Solidarity Group Big Homeland
- Federation of Self-managed Cooperatives MOI. Argentina
- Azucena Villaflor de Monte Chingolo Cultural Center. Argentina
- Secretariat of Migrant and Refugee Workers of the Union of Workers of the Popular Economy (UTEP). Argentina
- Workers Headquarter of the Independent Argentina.
- Argentine Transversal Front
- Federal Commitment Group. Between rivers. Argentina
- OSPLAD Workers Union. Argentina
- Federation of Land and Housing of Argentina. FTV. Argentina.
- Central of the Workers of Argentina Province of Buenos Aires. Argentina
- Committee of Latin American Solidarity of Mendoza. Argentina
- Fundalatin. Argentina Chapter
- Shirtless Peronist Current. Argentina
- La Guemes Popular Group. Argentina
- Collective Chavismo Sur. Argentina
- Our Aamerica Popular Movement Great Homeland Front Argentina
- Anabaptist Mennonite Church of Buenos Aires. Argentina
- Ecumenical Movement for Human Rights. Argentina
- Second Independence Call. Argentina
- Argentine Association of Jurists. Argentina
- Bolivarian Association of Journalists. Argentina
- Fray Francisco De Vitoria O.P. A.C. Human Rights Center. Mexico
- Committee of Solidarity with Venezuela Xalapa Veracruz. Mexico
- Regina Martínez De Xalapa Veracruz Collective. Mexico
- Young people in the face of the National Emergency. Mexico
- Committee 68 Pro Democratic Freedoms. Mexico
- Front of Peoples in Defense of the Land Attenco. Mexico
- CLETA Unam. Mexico.
- Tierraíz-Agroecología, from Mexico City. Mexico.
- Neighbors in Defense of Texcoco, from the State of Mexico, Mexico.
- Popular Socialist Party of Mexico
- Youth for Socialism. Mexico
- Communist Movement. Mexico
- Feminists 4T-Mexico
- New Country Movement. Mexico
- Popular Front Francisco Villa-Mexico
- Mexican Coordinator of Solidarity with Venezuela
- United Mexican Organization
- Network of Resistance and Rebellion Tlalpan, CDMX
- Popular Front Francisco Villa. Mexico
- Metropolitan Compass. Mexico
- University Committee in defense of the Cuban Revolution. Mexico
- The Independent Proletarian Movement MPI. Mexico
- Our America Solidarity Movement. Mexico
- Network of Intellectuals and Artists in Defense of Humanity. Mexico
- Mexican Movement of Solidarity with Cuba. Mexico
- Mexican Committee of Solidarity with Bolivia. Mexico
- Group of the Front of All of Argentina in Mexico
- Committee of the Broad Front of Uruguay in Mexico of the Left
- Salvador Allende Association of Chile. Mexico
- Collective for Peace in Colombia. Mexico
- National Coordinator of workers of the education CNTE-SNTE Section 22 Oaxaca. Mexico.
- Early Warning Network (AT-R). Mexico
- Mexican League for the Defense of Human Rights A.C. (LIMEDDH). Mexico
- Mexican League for the Defense of Human Rights, A.C. Subsidiary Oaxaca. Mexico
- University Network of Human Rights Monitors (RUMODH). Mexico
- Human Rights Association of Mexican State (ADHEM). Mexico
- Diego Lucero Fundation, A.C. (FDL). Mexico
- Permanent Forum of Women Iztacalco, A.C. (FPM-I). Mexico
- Federal Executive National and International Council of the Mexican Pro Human Rights Front, A.C. (FMPDH). Mexico
- Committee of Family Members of Disappeared People in Mexico, Raising Voices, (COFADDEM). Mexico
- Center for the Study of Human Rights and Environmental Justice «YURENI», A.C. (CEPDHJA). Mexico
- Actuar Familiares against Torture, (AFT). Mexico
- Center for Human Rights “Antonio Esteban”, A.C. (CDHAE). Mexico
- Human Rights Base Committee of Chiapas “Digna Ochoa” (CDHBCDO). Mexico
- Solidarity Network Decade Against Impunity, A.C. (RSDI). Mexico
- Ku’untik Human Rights Center (CDHK). Mexico
- Mexican Association of People’s Lawyers (AMAP-Guerrero). Mexico
- We Want to Live Neza Neighborhood Assembly (AVNQVN). Mexico
- Committee for the Defense of Human Rights “Cholollan” (CDDHC)
- Guerrerense Women for Democracy, A.C. (MGD). Mexico
- Allied Women for Justice, A.C. (AxJ). Mexico
- International Human development, A.C. (DHI). Mexico
- Community Zubia Root, A.C. (CRZ). Mexico
- Zihuame Xotlametzin, A.C. (ZX). Mexico
- Guerrerense Association Against Violence Towards Women, A.C. (AGCVIM, A.C.). Mexico
- Women for Dialogue. Mexico.
- Our America Solidarity Movement. Mexico
- Cleta Political Cultural Organization (OPC Cleta)
- Association of Community Organizations of Canendiyu, Paraguay.
- Councils of Social and Popular Organizations from Paraguay.
- Paraguayan Movement of Solidarity with the Bolivarian Revolution. Paraguay
- Hugo Chávez Frías Popular Libraries Network Paraguay
- Circle of Anti-Imperialist Women. Paraguay
- Communist Party of Labor (PCT). Dominican Republic
- Popular Bloc Jesús Adón. Dominican Republic
- Force of the Revolution (FR). Dominican Republic
- National Commission for Human Rights, Dominican Republic
- Afro-Dominican Action, Dominican Republic
- Solidarity Agenda, Rebel Movement. Dominican Republic
- Dominican Committee for Human Rights. Dominican Republic
- Dominican Youth Force (FJD). Dominican Republic
- Boschist Force. Dominican Republic
- Rebel Movement. Dominican Republic
- Citizen Radio. Uruguay
- February Frenteamplista 2020. Uruguay
- South Contact Radio. Uruguay
- Mobilization Against War and Occupation (MAWO). Canada
- Fire This Time Movement for Social Justice. Canada
- Codepink. USA
- Neighbour Unity, eastside chapter of LA
- Tenants Union. USA
- Socialist Movement of Ghana
- Le mouvement national des femmes du RND. Senegal
- Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin. Germany
- German Communist Party (DKP)
- Communist Party. Republic of Azerbaijan
- Voices in Struggle. Popular communication. Spain
- International Federation of Migrant Resistance in Spain (FIRMES)
- House of friendship with Cuba in Badalona. Spain
- International Association of Democrat Jurists. Spain
- Democratic Movement of Women of Spain. Spain
- Multicultural Association Migrants in Action, Alicante. Spain
- MAS IPSP Alicante Committee Movement to Socialism – Instrument for the Sovereignty of the Peoples
- Murcia Anti-imperialist Committee. Spain
- Cercle Bolivarien de Paris. France
- Mouvement National Des Femmes Du RND. France
- Collective ALBA-TCP. France
- Bolivarian Circles Francisco de Miranda. Norway
- International legal intervention group of the Research and development center for democracy. Italy
- Euskadi-Cuba Association. Basque Country
- Cubainformatioln TV. Basque Country
- Communist Party. Switzerland
- Swiss-Cuban Friendship Association of Zurich. Switzerland
- Alba-Switzerland. Switzerland
- Communist Party of Australia, CPA
- Australia-Cuba Friendship Society, WA Branch.
- Australia Solidarity with Latin America ASLA
- Mapuche Australia Solidarity
- American Association of Jurists (AAJ)
- International Alliance of the Inhabitants
- Association les Amis du Venezuela
- Latin American Federation of Associations of Relatives of Detainees and Disappeared (Fedefam).
- Research and Studies Center
- Frontiers Lina Arregocés
- Force of the Revolution Party
- National and International Council of the Popular Communication Conaicop
- Bolivarian Society Panamá West-Bolivar
- National Union of Sahrawi Women (UNMS)
- Mothers of the World Movement for Peace of the Peoples
- Movement of Solidarity, Articulation and International Integration (FIPCA)
- European Lawyers Association for the Democracy and Human Rights in the World (ELDH)
- Latin American Solidarity Network (LASNET)
- Chile Solidarity Campaign
- Colombia Demands Justice Campaign
- European Network of Solidarity with Venezuela
- International Federation of Democrat Women. FDIM
- May Day Committee-Melbourne
- Spirit of Eureka (Australia)
- ILPS-Australia
- Venezuela Solidarity Campaign (VSC)
- Australian Unions for Western Sahara
- Australia-Venezuela Solidarity Network (AVSN)
- Philippines Australia Solidarity Association (PASS)
- Federation of Jordanian Women (RMA)
- Cultural Group «Naksh»
- National Campaign “Voice of the workers”
- University Student Block «Attajdeed Al-Arab»
- Jordanian Popular Democratic Unity Party.
- Youth of the Jordanian Democratic Popular Unity Party
- Jordanian Communist Party
- Jordanian Democratic People’s Party.
- Al Ba’ath Arab Socialist Party.
- Al Ba’ath Arab Progressive Party.
- National Party for Direct Democracy
- Nasserist Arab Democratic Grouping from Jordan
- Venezuelan Jordanian Association.
- Jordan Arab Forum
- Forum of Socialist Thought.
- Group of Graduated Professionals from Russia.
- Support network for the Bolivarian Revolution Jordan Chapter (RAR Jordan)
- Jordanian Philosophers Association.
Individual persons
- Lilia Vera. Venezuela
- Laura Antillano. Writer. Venezuela
- Mario Sanoja. Venezuela
- Erika Ortega Sanoja, Journalist. Venezuela
- Gregorio Leopoldo Sánchez Salamé, Doctor. Venezuela
- María Egilda Castellano Agreda. Venezuela
- Helena Salcedo Poleo. Journalist. Venezuela
- Orietta Caponi. Venezuela
- Moisés García. National Coordinator of the Christian Evangelic Movimiento for Venezuela, MOCEV.
- Elena Gil. Venezuela
- Elías Arrechider. Venezuela
- Mario Gil Rodríguez Martínez. Venezuela
- Noel Márquez Muñoz. President of MADERA Grupo Fundación. Venezuela
- Ignacio Barreto. Venezuela
- Gregorio Ramón Ortega Campos, Public Accountant. Venezuela
- Víctor Raúl Castillo. Venezuela
- Mauricio Rodríguez Gelfenstein, Journalist. Venezuela
- Lilian Margarita Montero Rodríguez. Venezuela
- Diógenes Díaz. International Spokeperson of the Afrovenezuelan Movement «Juan Ramón Lugo». Venezuela
- Ignacio Ramírez Romero. Lawyer and Human Rights defender. Venezuela
- Gladys Manrique Díaz. Social fighter. Venezuela
- Sergio Rodríguez Gelfenstein. Political scientist. Venezuela
- Fanny Riera Meléndez. Venezuela
- Andrés Aguilar-Pérez. Poet and Writer. Venezuela
- Alcira Ferrer. Venezuela
- Wilmer Barrientos. Venezuela
- Rubén González. Lawyer. Venezuela
- María Antonieta Izaguirre. Psychologist. Teacher at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV)
- Edgardo Antonio Ramírez. Venezuela
- William Gudiño, Venezuela
- Holger Ortiz. Teacher at the Central University of Venezuela
- Alma Alvarado. Venezuela
- Elena Gil. Venezuela
- Juan Miguel Díaz Ferrer. Venezuela
- Jesús Armando Guzmán. Venezuela
- Franklin Alberto Williams Thompson. Venezuela
- Roberto Robles Iniestra. Venezuela
- Carlos Ruiz. Venezuela
- Luz Marina Ferrans
- Daniel Caneda
- Gregoriah Kharrillo
- Jesús Manzanilla. Venezuela
- Yelitza John Rangel. University Teacher. Venezuela
- Robinson Hernández. Venezuela
- Omaira Henchoz
- Samuel Morales Chavarría
- José Juan Bermúdez. Venezuela
- Heriberto Martínez Martínez. Venezuela
- Rosalinda Chanagá. Venezuela
- José Manuel Rodríguez R. Venezuela
- Duverly Osorio. Venezuela
- Jon Lezama
- leda Vanega. Colombia
- Óscar Rodríguez Pérez. University Teacherf, writer, editor of the Blog The Druid’s Shelter. Venezuela
- Nancy Matilde Barragán. Chief of the Negra Hipólita Community. Venezuela
- Carlos Burgos. Venezuela
- Alí Ramón Rojas Olaya. Writer and University Teacher. Venezuela
- Candelaria Alfonso. Researcher at the UCV. Venezuela
- Aleydys «La Chiche» Manaure. Popular teacher and coultist. Venezuela
- Eleonora Moreno Férgusson. Journalist and Investigator. Venezuela
- Irina Marigot Molina Añez. Sociologist. Venezuela
- Norka Milano. Retired Teacher of LUZ and ex directive of APUZ. Venezuela
- Manuel Aníbal Molina Blanchard. Retired Teacher of the University of Zulia. Venezuela
- Rubén Darío Mendieta Díaz. Venezuela
- Raignild Orta. Women Moviement Manuelita Sáenz MOMUMAS attached to the FDIM.
- Reinaldo Iturriza. Sociologist. Venezuela
- Beatriz Hidalgo. Venezuela
- Daniel Ruggiero. Investigator of Security of the Nation. Venezuela
- Carmen Vallarino-Bracho. Network of Women against Discrimination and Violence. Venezuela.
- Bianca Javier. Venezuela
- Nélida Dayana Zarraga Adames. Venezuela
- Flor Elisa Pérez Cristancho. Venezuela
- Fernando Ernesto Rivero Osuna. Venezuela
- Mireya Otero Silva, Social Fighter. Venezuela.
- Jorge Cantor. Venezuela
- Lenin Orejuela. Venezuela
- Josefa Yajaira Machado Molina. Venezuela
- Jorge Pedroza. Venezuela
- Hernán Alejandro Garboza Almeida. Teacher at the Experimental National University Simón Rodríguez UNESR. Venezuela
- Gabriela Rosas Iracabal. University Teacher. Venezuela
- José J. Rodes. Venezuela
- Victoriano Martin. Venezuela
- Migdáleder Mazuera. Venezuela
- Gloria Inés Ramírez Ríos. Venezuela
- Ernesto Jiménez Olin. Venezuela
- Rodolfo Barona Soriano. Venezuela
- Pedro J. Lucena
- Juan José Bermúdez
- Miriam Tovar Parra. Venezuela
- María Helena León de Hurtado. Teacher. Venezuela
- Omar Hurtado Rayugsen. Profesor. Venezuela
- Gabriel Jiménez Emán. National Prize of Literature of Venezuela 2019
- Jeannette Palavecino. Journalist. Venezuela
- Jorge Alemán. Venezuela
- Virginia Martínez Gómez
- Juan Martínez. Venezuela
- Andrés Bolaños. Venezuela
- Vicente Otta Rivera.
- Konrath José Moreno Figueroa. Lawyer. Venezuela
- Pedro Martínez Díaz. Venezuela
- Lilia M. Ferrer Morillo. Writer / Afro-activist. Venezuela
- Magda Moyano
- Geno Martínez