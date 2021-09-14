Joint appeal to the UN in favor of lifting the measures against Venezuela

Written by Simon Garcia on 14/09/2021 . Posted in News

We, the undersigned civil society organizations, social and popular movements, jointly call in favor of requesting the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet and the UN Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures (UCM) in the enjoyment of human rights Alena Douhan, to formally request the Government of the United States (USA) to unconditionally lift the unilateral coercive measures that it has been developing against the country.

Since 2014, the United States Government has been applying a large number of unilateral coercive measures against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, which arbitrarily and unilaterally produce legal effects and international responsibility on the part of those who apply them, and constitute a crime of against humanity, since they hinder access to goods and services necessary for the social development of the Venezuelan people, in addition to violating international law and the principle of self-determination of the people.

In recent years, the United States regime and the European Union have increased their attacks against Venezuela, compromising the response capabilities of the Venezuelan State to the difficulties arising from the global health emergency represented by the COVID-19 virus, making it difficult to state institutions any initiative to buy the required vaccines, preventing access to their own resources deposited in international private banks.

The main objective of the US financial blockade has been to deny or prevent Venezuela from accessing medicines, food, fuel, services, essential infrastructure, etc, in order to provoke a health crisis.

Financially blocking a country constitutes a Crime Against Humanity according to the definition given by the Rome Statute, in its article 7. Recently, President Joe Biden has indicated that he reserves the sanctions of the era of his predecessor, Donald Trump, as an option to keep the Venezuelan government at the negotiating table.

Such conditioning is illegal, illegitimate, immoral, and criminal, since it has been sufficiently evidenced by the agencies and rapporteurs of the United Nations that such unilateral coercive measures “constitute a violation of international law”, denying the sovereign equality of the States, constituting an intervention in the internal affairs of Venezuela. In this sense, Resolution 2625 of the UN General Assembly –of October 24, 1970– reaffirms the sovereign equality of States, the self-determination of peoples and the obligation of every State not to intervene in matters that are outside its internal jurisdiction, establishing that:

… No State may apply or encourage the use of economic, political or any other measures to coerce another State, in order to subordinate the exercise of its sovereign rights and obtain the advantages of any other. Every State has the inalienable right to choose its political, economic, social and cultural system without interference in any way by any other State.

In sum, the application of the UCM has implied a de facto blockade against Venezuela, which violates the obligations contracted by the countries that impose them in terms of human rights, and which has been aimed at attacking the Venezuelan economy to increase pressure on the country, making it difficult for the Venezuelan State to carry out its international responsibilities in matters of social rights, in particular the policies of food, health, life, education, and development -aggravated by the context of the COVID-19 pandemic-, and that as an effect of the blockade, the State’s income is reduced by 99% and the country currently lives with 1% of its income.

Finally, we point out that, in the Report prepared by the Rapporteur during her visit to Venezuela, the senior official reminded all parties their obligation, under the Charter of the United Nations, to observe the principles and norms of international law, including the principles of sovereign equality, political independence, non-intervention in the internal affairs of States, and peaceful settlement of international disputes.

The Special Rapporteur urges them to resolve any dispute through judicial institutions and other competent international institutions. Those in favor of this appeal sign below:

Organizations

Sures Venezuelan Jurists Association Human rights Venezuelan Network Fundalatin Simón Bolívar Institute for Peace and Solidarity among the Peoples. Venezuela Blind Network. Venezuela Breaking the Norm. Venezuela Itinerant Citizen Participation Forum. Venezuela Settlers Movement. Venezuela Evangelical Christian Movement for Venezuela, MOCEV. Venezuela Women Movement Manuelita Saenz, MOMUMAS. Venezuela National Federation for the Defense of Human Rights. Fenaddeh. Venezuela National Network of Communers of Venezuela, RNC. Spearhead Social Battle Movement. Venezuela Feminist Network Spider Collectives. Venezuela Venezuelan Foundation for the Right to Housing Popular Coordinator of Caracas William Mantilla. Venezuela Embassy of Human Rights Foundation Bicentennial Front of Women 200. Venezuela The Amazons Collective. Venezuela Platform of Peasant Struggle. Venezuela Communers Union. Venezuela Bolívar and Zamora Revolutionary Current. Venezuela Women for Life Movement. Venezuela Insurgent Bonds Colective. Venezuela Skirts R. Venezuela Tatuy Communitarian TV. Venezuela Alba TV Network. Venezuela Tinta Violeta Colective. Venezuela Movement October 27. Venezuela South Bridge Internationalist Movement Radio Cacique Sorocaima communication team. Venezuela “Juan Ramón Lugo” Afro-Venezuelan Movement. Carlos Escarrá Malavé Foundation. Venezuela National Movement of Friendship and Mutual Solidarity Venezuela Cuba Arivacoa Movement / Commune Winners of Carorita. Venezuela Afro-Venezuelan Women Summit. Venezuela ANMCLA National Association of community, free and alternative media. Venezuela The 5th Wave. Venezuela Foundation of victims of the peasant hitmen. Venezuela MFP Lydda Franco Farías. Venezuela Trade Union of Workers of the National Assembly SINOLAN. Venezuela A.C. Kinyivi Tere DDHH. Venezuela MUGER Feminist Collective of Carabobo. Venezuela Movement for Peace and Life. Venezuela ​​Caracas Insurgent Collective Francisco de Miranda Front. Venezuela A diferent thing Movement. Venezuela Movement of Social Scientists Simón Bolívar MOCIENSO. Venezuela Social Movement Guardians of Tenants and Small Owners. Venezuela ALBA continental shelf Movements Collective of psychologists for socialism. Venezuela Our American Psychology Network. Venezuela Foundation Center for Psychosocial Research. Venezuela Bolivarian Sports Foundation. Venezuela Collective of Afro-Colombian Women in Venezuela “María Barilla” Latin American Secretariat for Housing and Popular Habitat Human Rights San Óscar Romero, Argentina House of Argentine-Cuban friendship Lanús. Argentina House of the Worker Agustín Tosco. Argentina International Solidarity Group Big Homeland Federation of Self-managed Cooperatives MOI. Argentina Azucena Villaflor de Monte Chingolo Cultural Center. Argentina Secretariat of Migrant and Refugee Workers of the Union of Workers of the Popular Economy (UTEP). Argentina Workers Headquarter of the Independent Argentina. Argentine Transversal Front Federal Commitment Group. Between rivers. Argentina OSPLAD Workers Union. Argentina Federation of Land and Housing of Argentina. FTV. Argentina. Central of the Workers of Argentina Province of Buenos Aires. Argentina Committee of Latin American Solidarity of Mendoza. Argentina Fundalatin. Argentina Chapter Shirtless Peronist Current. Argentina La Guemes Popular Group. Argentina Collective Chavismo Sur. Argentina Our Aamerica Popular Movement Great Homeland Front Argentina Anabaptist Mennonite Church of Buenos Aires. Argentina Ecumenical Movement for Human Rights. Argentina Second Independence Call. Argentina Argentine Association of Jurists. Argentina Bolivarian Association of Journalists. Argentina Fray Francisco De Vitoria O.P. A.C. Human Rights Center. Mexico Committee of Solidarity with Venezuela Xalapa Veracruz. Mexico Regina Martínez De Xalapa Veracruz Collective. Mexico Young people in the face of the National Emergency. Mexico Committee 68 Pro Democratic Freedoms. Mexico Front of Peoples in Defense of the Land Attenco. Mexico CLETA Unam. Mexico. Tierraíz-Agroecología, from Mexico City. Mexico. Neighbors in Defense of Texcoco, from the State of Mexico, Mexico. Popular Socialist Party of Mexico Youth for Socialism. Mexico Communist Movement. Mexico Feminists 4T-Mexico New Country Movement. Mexico Popular Front Francisco Villa-Mexico Mexican Coordinator of Solidarity with Venezuela United Mexican Organization Network of Resistance and Rebellion Tlalpan, CDMX Popular Front Francisco Villa. Mexico Metropolitan Compass. Mexico University Committee in defense of the Cuban Revolution. Mexico The Independent Proletarian Movement MPI. Mexico Our America Solidarity Movement. Mexico Network of Intellectuals and Artists in Defense of Humanity. Mexico Mexican Movement of Solidarity with Cuba. Mexico Mexican Committee of Solidarity with Bolivia. Mexico Group of the Front of All of Argentina in Mexico Committee of the Broad Front of Uruguay in Mexico of the Left Salvador Allende Association of Chile. Mexico Collective for Peace in Colombia. Mexico National Coordinator of workers of the education CNTE-SNTE Section 22 Oaxaca. Mexico. Early Warning Network (AT-R). Mexico Mexican League for the Defense of Human Rights A.C. (LIMEDDH). Mexico Mexican League for the Defense of Human Rights, A.C. Subsidiary Oaxaca. Mexico University Network of Human Rights Monitors (RUMODH). Mexico Human Rights Association of Mexican State (ADHEM). Mexico Diego Lucero Fundation, A.C. (FDL). Mexico Permanent Forum of Women Iztacalco, A.C. (FPM-I). Mexico Federal Executive National and International Council of the Mexican Pro Human Rights Front, A.C. (FMPDH). Mexico Committee of Family Members of Disappeared People in Mexico, Raising Voices, (COFADDEM). Mexico Center for the Study of Human Rights and Environmental Justice «YURENI», A.C. (CEPDHJA). Mexico Actuar Familiares against Torture, (AFT). Mexico Center for Human Rights “Antonio Esteban”, A.C. (CDHAE). Mexico Human Rights Base Committee of Chiapas “Digna Ochoa” (CDHBCDO). Mexico Solidarity Network Decade Against Impunity, A.C. (RSDI). Mexico Ku’untik Human Rights Center (CDHK). Mexico Mexican Association of People’s Lawyers (AMAP-Guerrero). Mexico We Want to Live Neza Neighborhood Assembly (AVNQVN). Mexico Committee for the Defense of Human Rights “Cholollan” (CDDHC) Guerrerense Women for Democracy, A.C. (MGD). Mexico Allied Women for Justice, A.C. (AxJ). Mexico International Human development, A.C. (DHI). Mexico Community Zubia Root, A.C. (CRZ). Mexico Zihuame Xotlametzin, A.C. (ZX). Mexico Guerrerense Association Against Violence Towards Women, A.C. (AGCVIM, A.C.). Mexico Women for Dialogue. Mexico. Our America Solidarity Movement. Mexico Cleta Political Cultural Organization (OPC Cleta) Association of Community Organizations of Canendiyu, Paraguay. Councils of Social and Popular Organizations from Paraguay. Paraguayan Movement of Solidarity with the Bolivarian Revolution. Paraguay Hugo Chávez Frías Popular Libraries Network Paraguay Circle of Anti-Imperialist Women. Paraguay Communist Party of Labor (PCT). Dominican Republic Popular Bloc Jesús Adón. Dominican Republic Force of the Revolution (FR). Dominican Republic National Commission for Human Rights, Dominican Republic Afro-Dominican Action, Dominican Republic Solidarity Agenda, Rebel Movement. Dominican Republic Dominican Committee for Human Rights. Dominican Republic Dominican Youth Force (FJD). Dominican Republic Boschist Force. Dominican Republic Rebel Movement. Dominican Republic Citizen Radio. Uruguay February Frenteamplista 2020. Uruguay South Contact Radio. Uruguay Mobilization Against War and Occupation (MAWO). Canada Fire This Time Movement for Social Justice. Canada Codepink. USA Neighbour Unity, eastside chapter of LA Tenants Union. USA Socialist Movement of Ghana Le mouvement national des femmes du RND. Senegal Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin. Germany German Communist Party (DKP) Communist Party. Republic of Azerbaijan Voices in Struggle. Popular communication. Spain International Federation of Migrant Resistance in Spain (FIRMES) House of friendship with Cuba in Badalona. Spain International Association of Democrat Jurists. Spain Democratic Movement of Women of Spain. Spain Multicultural Association Migrants in Action, Alicante. Spain MAS IPSP Alicante Committee Movement to Socialism – Instrument for the Sovereignty of the Peoples Murcia Anti-imperialist Committee. Spain Cercle Bolivarien de Paris. France Mouvement National Des Femmes Du RND. France Collective ALBA-TCP. France Bolivarian Circles Francisco de Miranda. Norway International legal intervention group of the Research and development center for democracy. Italy Euskadi-Cuba Association. Basque Country Cubainformatioln TV. Basque Country Communist Party. Switzerland Swiss-Cuban Friendship Association of Zurich. Switzerland Alba-Switzerland. Switzerland Communist Party of Australia, CPA Australia-Cuba Friendship Society, WA Branch. Australia Solidarity with Latin America ASLA Mapuche Australia Solidarity American Association of Jurists (AAJ) International Alliance of the Inhabitants Association les Amis du Venezuela Latin American Federation of Associations of Relatives of Detainees and Disappeared (Fedefam). Research and Studies Center Frontiers Lina Arregocés Force of the Revolution Party National and International Council of the Popular Communication Conaicop Bolivarian Society Panamá West-Bolivar National Union of Sahrawi Women (UNMS) Mothers of the World Movement for Peace of the Peoples Movement of Solidarity, Articulation and International Integration (FIPCA) European Lawyers Association for the Democracy and Human Rights in the World (ELDH) Latin American Solidarity Network (LASNET) Chile Solidarity Campaign Colombia Demands Justice Campaign European Network of Solidarity with Venezuela International Federation of Democrat Women. FDIM May Day Committee-Melbourne Spirit of Eureka (Australia) ILPS-Australia Venezuela Solidarity Campaign (VSC) Australian Unions for Western Sahara Australia-Venezuela Solidarity Network (AVSN) Philippines Australia Solidarity Association (PASS) Federation of Jordanian Women (RMA) Cultural Group «Naksh» National Campaign “Voice of the workers” University Student Block «Attajdeed Al-Arab» Jordanian Popular Democratic Unity Party. Youth of the Jordanian Democratic Popular Unity Party Jordanian Communist Party Jordanian Democratic People’s Party. Al Ba’ath Arab Socialist Party. Al Ba’ath Arab Progressive Party. National Party for Direct Democracy Nasserist Arab Democratic Grouping from Jordan Venezuelan Jordanian Association. Jordan Arab Forum Forum of Socialist Thought. Group of Graduated Professionals from Russia. Support network for the Bolivarian Revolution Jordan Chapter (RAR Jordan) Jordanian Philosophers Association.

Individual persons

Lilia Vera. Venezuela Laura Antillano. Writer. Venezuela Mario Sanoja. Venezuela Erika Ortega Sanoja, Journalist. Venezuela Gregorio Leopoldo Sánchez Salamé, Doctor. Venezuela María Egilda Castellano Agreda. Venezuela Helena Salcedo Poleo. Journalist. Venezuela Orietta Caponi. Venezuela Moisés García. National Coordinator of the Christian Evangelic Movimiento for Venezuela, MOCEV. Elena Gil. Venezuela Elías Arrechider. Venezuela Mario Gil Rodríguez Martínez. Venezuela Noel Márquez Muñoz. President of MADERA Grupo Fundación. Venezuela Ignacio Barreto. Venezuela Gregorio Ramón Ortega Campos, Public Accountant. Venezuela Víctor Raúl Castillo. Venezuela Mauricio Rodríguez Gelfenstein, Journalist. Venezuela Lilian Margarita Montero Rodríguez. Venezuela Diógenes Díaz. International Spokeperson of the Afrovenezuelan Movement «Juan Ramón Lugo». Venezuela Ignacio Ramírez Romero. Lawyer and Human Rights defender. Venezuela Gladys Manrique Díaz. Social fighter. Venezuela Sergio Rodríguez Gelfenstein. Political scientist. Venezuela Fanny Riera Meléndez. Venezuela Andrés Aguilar-Pérez. Poet and Writer. Venezuela Alcira Ferrer. Venezuela Wilmer Barrientos. Venezuela Rubén González. Lawyer. Venezuela María Antonieta Izaguirre. Psychologist. Teacher at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) Edgardo Antonio Ramírez. Venezuela William Gudiño, Venezuela Holger Ortiz. Teacher at the Central University of Venezuela Alma Alvarado. Venezuela Elena Gil. Venezuela Juan Miguel Díaz Ferrer. Venezuela Jesús Armando Guzmán. Venezuela Franklin Alberto Williams Thompson. Venezuela Roberto Robles Iniestra. Venezuela Carlos Ruiz. Venezuela Luz Marina Ferrans Daniel Caneda Gregoriah Kharrillo Jesús Manzanilla. Venezuela Yelitza John Rangel. University Teacher. Venezuela Robinson Hernández. Venezuela Omaira Henchoz Samuel Morales Chavarría José Juan Bermúdez. Venezuela Heriberto Martínez Martínez. Venezuela Rosalinda Chanagá. Venezuela José Manuel Rodríguez R. Venezuela Duverly Osorio. Venezuela Jon Lezama leda Vanega. Colombia Óscar Rodríguez Pérez. University Teacherf, writer, editor of the Blog The Druid’s Shelter. Venezuela Nancy Matilde Barragán. Chief of the Negra Hipólita Community. Venezuela Carlos Burgos. Venezuela Alí Ramón Rojas Olaya. Writer and University Teacher. Venezuela Candelaria Alfonso. Researcher at the UCV. Venezuela Aleydys «La Chiche» Manaure. Popular teacher and coultist. Venezuela Eleonora Moreno Férgusson. Journalist and Investigator. Venezuela Irina Marigot Molina Añez. Sociologist. Venezuela Norka Milano. Retired Teacher of LUZ and ex directive of APUZ. Venezuela Manuel Aníbal Molina Blanchard. Retired Teacher of the University of Zulia. Venezuela Rubén Darío Mendieta Díaz. Venezuela Raignild Orta. Women Moviement Manuelita Sáenz MOMUMAS attached to the FDIM. Reinaldo Iturriza. Sociologist. Venezuela Beatriz Hidalgo. Venezuela Daniel Ruggiero. Investigator of Security of the Nation. Venezuela Carmen Vallarino-Bracho. Network of Women against Discrimination and Violence. Venezuela. Bianca Javier. Venezuela Nélida Dayana Zarraga Adames. Venezuela Flor Elisa Pérez Cristancho. Venezuela Fernando Ernesto Rivero Osuna. Venezuela Mireya Otero Silva, Social Fighter. Venezuela. Jorge Cantor. Venezuela Lenin Orejuela. Venezuela Josefa Yajaira Machado Molina. Venezuela Jorge Pedroza. Venezuela Hernán Alejandro Garboza Almeida. Teacher at the Experimental National University Simón Rodríguez UNESR. Venezuela Gabriela Rosas Iracabal. University Teacher. Venezuela José J. Rodes. Venezuela Victoriano Martin. Venezuela Migdáleder Mazuera. Venezuela Gloria Inés Ramírez Ríos. Venezuela Ernesto Jiménez Olin. Venezuela Rodolfo Barona Soriano. Venezuela Pedro J. Lucena Juan José Bermúdez Miriam Tovar Parra. Venezuela María Helena León de Hurtado. Teacher. Venezuela Omar Hurtado Rayugsen. Profesor. Venezuela Gabriel Jiménez Emán. National Prize of Literature of Venezuela 2019 Jeannette Palavecino. Journalist. Venezuela Jorge Alemán. Venezuela Virginia Martínez Gómez Juan Martínez. Venezuela Andrés Bolaños. Venezuela Vicente Otta Rivera. Konrath José Moreno Figueroa. Lawyer. Venezuela Pedro Martínez Díaz. Venezuela Lilia M. Ferrer Morillo. Writer / Afro-activist. Venezuela Magda Moyano Geno Martínez