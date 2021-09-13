UN High Commissioner for Human Rights reiterates call for lifting of sanctions against Venezuela

Written by César Torres on 13/09/2021 . Posted in News

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, reiterated her call for sectorial sanctions imposed on Venezuela to be lifted during the oral update of her report on the human rights situation in the South American country at the 48th session of the Human Rights Council, based in Geneva, Switzerland.

Bachelet explained that sectoral sanctions, technically called Unilateral Coercive Measures, have exacerbated, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation of economic, social and environmental rights, “further limiting the Venezuelan population’s access to basic services.”

“I acknowledge efforts made by the government to face the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated the UN High Commissioner.

Due to the restrictions resulting from the blockade and unilateral coercive measures, Venezuela has been limited in the procurement of vaccines to immunize the population.

In this regard, Bachelet reminded that “access to vaccines is a human right and must be considered a global public good.”

In her update, the UN High Commissioner expressed she is “confident the political dialogue currently taking place in Mexico can lead to meaningful solutions and translate into more steps forward for the protection of human rights.”

Likewise, she welcomed the authorities’ engagement with her Office, and trusts “that we will continue to deepen our cooperation.”

The Bolivarian Government of Venezuela and the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on technical cooperation and assistance that was renewed for one year on September 14, 2020.