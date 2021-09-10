National coordinators of Celac meet on the eve of the VI Summit of Heads of State and Government

Written by Simon Garcia on 10/09/2021 . Posted in News

The Vice-minister for Multilateral Issues, Daniela Rodríguez, participated this Friday, via telematics, in an Extraordinary Meeting of National Coordinations of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

The event, held as a prelude to the VI Summit of Heads of State and Government of the regional body, which will take place in the coming days of September, served to review the special and political statements that will be adopted by the leaders.

Likewise, the issue of unilateral coercive measures, the region’s position on respect for the United Nations Charter and the right of peoples to access development with better credit conditions to overcome the economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 were addressed.

Similarly, the national coordinators reflected the importance of advancing in the design of new vaccine candidates, while recognizing the countries that are already promoting their own as well as equitable access to vaccines against COVID-19.

The Extraordinary Meeting of National Coordinations of Celac was held in order to strengthen the regional mechanism “as a common space that day by day defends the position and interest of the peoples from unity in diversity”.

The event was also attended by the Vice-minister for Latin America, Rander Peña, who accompanied the Vice-minister for Multilateral Issues during the productive day.