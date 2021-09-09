Vice-minister Pimentel meets with Mali’s ambassador to Venezuela

Written by Simon Garcia on 09/09/2021 . Posted in News

The Vice-minister for Africa, Yuri Pimentel, met this Thursday with the Ambassador of the Republic of Mali in Brazil and concurrent in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Mamadou Traoré, to review bilateral relations and mutual cooperation in the multilateral field.

During the meeting, both diplomatic authorities reviewed bilateral cooperation in education. “Here (in Venezuela) we have a significant presence of Malian students, most of whom are preparing themselves at the University of Sports”, recalled Vice-minister Pimentel.

He also pointed out that both countries are exploring cooperation in energy matters and in the agricultural area.

In the multilateral sphere, they exalted the coincidences of the two nations regarding the defense of the United Nations Charter, non-interference, respect for the sovereignty and self-determination of the peoples, which are common positions in the relationship between Venezuela and Mali, consolidated in 2006 with the visit of the then Venezuelan president, Hugo Chávez, to the African nation.