Vice-minister for Europe meets with new EU Chargé d’Affaires in Venezuela

Written by Simon Garcia on 09/09/2021 . Posted in News

The Vice-minister for Europe, Yván Gil, held on Thursday a cordial meeting with the new Charge d’Affaires of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Rafael Dochao Moreno, in which they reviewed the state of relations of the South American nation with the community bloc.

The meeting took place at the Casa Amarilla Antonio José de Sucre, in Caracas. The Venezuelan diplomat expressed the disposition of the government of President Nicolás Maduro that this new stage of relations with the EU take place in a climate of respect, sincere dialogue and non-interference in internal affairs, in accordance with what is governed by International Law and the UN Charter.

During the welcome of the new EU Chargé d’Affaires, the best disposition of the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela to keep deepening and raising the level of the bilateral relationship with the bloc was reiterated.

The European diplomat thanked the Venezuelan Vice-minister for his reception, in what was his first official activity in Caracas. “Diplomacy is about that: building bridges”, he said.

He also assured that the relationship with Venezuela enters in a new stage whose mission will consist on promoting the normalization of relations and a greater understanding.

Rafael Dochao Moreno, of Spanish nationality, is an economist, with specializations in Economics of Urban and Regional Development and Human Resources, studied at the Autonomous University of Madrid.