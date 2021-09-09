Venezuela and China reaffirm joint struggle for the protection of Human Rights

Written by Simon Garcia on 09/09/2021 . Posted in News

Through videoconference, this Thursday the Vice-minister for Multilateral Issues, Daniela Rodríguez, held a meeting with the special representative for Human Rights of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Li Xiaomei and the director general of the International Department of Organizations and Conferences of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Jan Tao, to review issues related to the agenda of the Human Rights Council of the United Nations (UN).

“We talked about the importance of reinforcing the struggle of our countries against Unilateral Coercive Measures and combating the politicization of Human Rights issues to attack the sovereignty of the countries”, said the Venezuelan diplomat.

Likewise, she reported that they agreed in the repudiation of the actions carried out by some countries to politicize the COVID-19 pandemic, denouncing the use of the health emergency as a weapon against nations with independent positions from the Western powers.

In this sense, they evaluated different joint strategies to strengthen the structure of the UN Human Rights Council and “promote the fulfillment of its mandate, which must be based on the principles of universality, objectivity, non-selectivity, genuine dialogue and cooperation”.

Finally, the Vice-minister for Multilateral Issues reaffirmed Venezuela’s commitment to China and thanked the Asian nation for its support in the development of initiatives such as the Group of Friends in Defense of the United Nations Charter.