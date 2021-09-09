President Maduro holds meeting with UN representative

Written by Simon Garcia on 09/09/2021 . Posted in News

This Thursday, the president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, holds a working meeting with the representative of the United Nations Organization (UN), Gianluca Rampolla Del Tindaro.

Rampolla Del Tindaro, has an extensive experience of more than 20 years of professional career in humanitarian technical assistance and peacebuilding.

Prior to his experience at the UN, Rampolla worked at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE); international cooperation organization for dialogue and negotiation between East and West.

Similarly, he was Principal Technical Advisor to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), strengthening the capacities of the Government of Rwanda to manage foreign aid.

From 2007 to 2011, he exercised his experience as Head of the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Tanzania. He also served as Director of Political Affairs at the UN Regional Office for Central Africa in Libreville, Gabon.

Rampolla Del Tindaro, has also served as Head of the Office of the Assistant Secretary General for Peacebuilding Support, from 2015 to 2016.

Currently, he is the Humanitarian Resident Coordinator of the United Nations System in Venezuela.

To face the COVID-19 pandemic, Venezuela has had the support of UN organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), through medical personnel specialized, in addition to access to mechanisms and medicines in the midst of sanctions and the criminal blockade imposed by the US government.