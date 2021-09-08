Venezuela and Vietnam strengthen trade relations

Written by Simon Garcia on 08/09/2021 . Posted in News

The Vice-minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Capaya Rodríguez, held a meeting this Wednesday with the ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in Venezuela, Le Viet Duyen, with the aim of strengthening ties of economic cooperation between both nations.

During the activity, which had the participation of the president of the Venezuelan-Vietnamese Business Chamber (Cavenviet), Oswaldo Hernández, issues related to the promotion of trade and investment relations between the two countries were addressed.

Recently, the president of Cavenviet and the Vice-minister evaluated the joint actions destined to expand the commercial relations between both nations; also highlighting the importance of working together to increase the level of commercial exchange.

Diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Venezuela date back more than 31 years, however, they have been consolidated in the last two decades thanks to the strategic-political vision of Commander Hugo Chávez, who in 2006 made an official visit to Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital with the aim of strengthening fraternal ties with the Asian country, a policy that President Nicolás Maduro has continued.

Both nations maintain cooperation agreements in the sectors of energy, oil, housing construction, culture, agriculture, among other strategic axes.