President Maduro: ‘Dialogue is the right path for Venezuela’

Written by César Torres on 08/09/2021 . Posted in News

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, said dialogue is the right path for the South American country to work together for the wellbeing of the population.

“Venezuela wants dialogue, peace, recovery, work, prosperity, tranquility and joint efforts,” stressed the Venezuelan president.

Also, he urged to put aside political and ideological differences and work the land so that Venezuela can produce what it needs.

President Maduro delivered these statements following the talks held by the delegations of the Venezuelan Government and opposition sectors in Mexico on September 3.

Likewise, he stressed the importance of further developing productive economy to defeat the direct and indirect effects of the blockade illegally imposed by the United States on Venezuela.

“It is very important that economy continues to recover, and that a real productive economy is imposed to meet the needs of the Venezuelan population,” added Maduro.