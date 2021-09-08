Foreign Vice-minister for Multilateral Affairs meets with Vietnam’s ambassador to Venezuela

Written by César Torres on 08/09/2021 . Posted in News

The Foreign Vice-minister for Multilateral Affairs, Daniela Rodríguez, held a meeting on Wednesday with the Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Le Viet Duyen.

The Venezuelan diplomat said they discussed priority issues and reaffirmed the fraternal ties Venezuela and Vietnam have shared for over 31 years.

The two authorities rejected the unilateral coercive measures that have caused such a great damage to the people and expressed their will to fight against unilateralism.

Previously, the Vietnamese ambassador held a meeting with the Vice-minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Capaya Rodríguez, to discuss issues related to the incentives for commercial relations and investments between the two countries.