Foreign Ministers of Venezuela and Equatorial Guinea evaluate bilateral cooperation and commitment to multilateralism

Written by Simon Garcia on 08/09/2021 . Posted in News

The People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations, Félix Plasencia, held a telephone conversation with his Equatorial Guinea counterpart, Simeón Oyono, on Wednesday, in which they evaluated the excellent state of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Through his Twitter account @PlasenciaFelix, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister said that he also ratified with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea “the commitment to multilateralism and the principles of the UN Charter”.

“We continue to advance in the integration with Mother Africa”, said Minister Plasencia, referring to the priority that cooperation and brotherhood relations with the nations of the African continent have had in the last two decades.

In May of this year, Venezuela and Equatorial Guinea commemorated 40 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations, which have reached agreements on energy, especially in the oil field, as well as on education and health matters.