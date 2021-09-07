Venezuela’s Government, opposition sectors reach first agreements in Mexico

Written by César Torres on 07/09/2021 . Posted in News

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and opposition sectors reached on Monday the two first partial agreements resulting from the “Process of Dialogue and Negotiation on Venezuela,” held in Mexico City according to the Memorandum of Understanding signed on August 13.

Deliberations led to an “Agreement on the Ratification and Defense of the Sovereignty of Venezuela over Guayana Esequiba” and the “Partial Agreement on the Social Protection of the Venezuelan People.”

“The parties agreed on establishing mechanisms for the restoration and attainment of resources to address the social needs of the population, with a special emphasis on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including those resources from multilateral organizations to which the Republic has rights,” reads the joint statement issued following the negotiation process.

Regarding the Guayana Esequiba agreement, the plenipotentiary envoy of the Venezuelan Government, Jorge Rodríguez, stressed that “the 1966 Geneva Agreement is the only instrument that Venezuelans recognize to settle, in a friendly and bilateral manner, the controversies that may arise in border matters with the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.”

“It is very auspicious that our first formal discussion has led to the endorsement of these two very important agreements […] The results of these negotiations will benefit all Venezuelans,” stressed Rodríguez.

President Nicolás Maduro welcomed and supported the agreements:

“The dialogue for peace and recovery is successful for all Venezuelans. We express all our gratitude to the Government and people of Mexico,” posted the Venezuelan president on his Twitter account @NicolasMaduro.

The dialogue process, held in Mexico, is facilitated by the Kingdom of Norway, with the participation of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Russian Federation.

The next talks, according to Jorge Rodríguez, will take place from September 24 to 27.