Venezuela thanks WHO’s support for arrival of first COVAX vaccines

Written by César Torres on 07/09/2021 . Posted in News

In order to move forward with the mass vaccination campaign to protect the health of the Venezuelan people, Vice-president Delcy Rodríguez held on Tuesday an important video conference with the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom and the Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa Etienne.

At the video conference, the authorities discussed the vaccine supply for Venezuela within the framework of the COVAX mechanism. Also, on behalf of President Nicolás Maduro, Vice-president Rodríguez thanked Dr. Tedros Adhanom for helping the country resolve major obstacles regarding the arrival of vaccines in the country.

Likewise, Rodríguez highlighted that the Bolivarian Government is committed so that the rest of vaccines arrive in the country; therefore, the Venezuelan authorities are in permanent contact with the WHO and PAHO directors in order to move forward with the immunization of the Venezuelan people.

Also, the Venezuelan vice-president told WHO that her country is conducting a mass vaccination campaign throughout the territory to protect the health of the Venezuelan people in the face of the different COVID-19 variants.

Venezuela received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines sent by COVAX. The vaccines were procured through the PAHO’s Revolving Fund, which is the mechanism designated by COVAX to procure the vaccines on behalf of the countries in the Americas.

Noteworthily, this is the first shipment of nearly 12 million doses Venezuela will receive through COVAX.

The Bolivarian Government of Venezuela is now in the second phase of the vaccination campaign thanks to alliances with countries such as Russia and China, a cooperation that has enabled to protect the health and life of the Venezuelan people against COVID-19.