Ambassador Carlos Feo presents his Credentials to the Head of State of Libya

Written by Simon Garcia on 07/09/2021 . Posted in News

This Tuesday, in the city of Tripoli, Ambassador Carlos Feo Acevedo presented his Credentials to the President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya, Mohamed Menfi, being accredited as the new Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the African country.

During the meeting, Ambassador Feo Acevedo transmitted to the Libyan Head of State a message full of optimism from President Nicolás Maduro, who bets on peace and stability in Libya, in this new dificult path that his government is going through, regarding to the holding of general elections on December 24, thus opening a new phase for society.

“After ten years of war, started by the NATO bombings and the assassination of the leader Muammar Gaddafi, Libya requires, in this new path, to find peace, stability, sovereignty and independence, with the certainty that with its enormous capacities and potentialities will make this sister country the most prosperous on the continent, as it once was”, said the Venezuelan diplomat.

Long live the friendship between the Libyan people and the Venezuelan people!