Venezuela reaffirms commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Mexico

Written by César Torres on 06/09/2021 . Posted in News

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, held a meeting on Monday with the Chargé d’Affaires of the United Mexican States to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Mauricio Vizcaíno.

At the meeting, Vizcaíno delivered a letter sent by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who reiterated the friendly, cooperation ties and expressed his interest in working together for the benefit of the two countries.

Foreign Minister Plasencia reaffirmed the Venezuelan Government’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, and welcomed Mexico’s efforts to host the 6th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

The Venezuelan and Mexican foreign ministers also discussed the importance of boosting tourism in their nations.