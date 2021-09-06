Venezuela, India ratify development of trade, cultural, political exchange

Written by César Torres on 06/09/2021 . Posted in News

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, held on Monday a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of India to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Abhishek Singh, to strengthen the diplomatic and economic relations between their countries.

At the meeting, Foreign Minister Plasencia told the Indian ambassador about the interest of President Nicolás Maduro in deepening the bilateral relation at the highest level.

“We agreed on the need of developing further our trade, cultural and political exchange,” said the head of the Venezuelan diplomacy.

Regarding the political area, Plasencia highlighted the strengthening of cooperation “in the multilateral field, especially in the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement and the International Solar Alliance.”

India and Venezuela have strengthened their friendly, strategic trade cooperation ties since October 1, 1959. Their bilateral diplomatic relations have been marked by cordiality, complementarity and the respect for the peoples’ self-determination, aspects that have been reinforced since the Bolivarian Revolution came to power.