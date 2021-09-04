Venezuela repudiates Colombian interference in internal affairs

Written by Simon Garcia on 04/09/2021 . Posted in News

This Saturday the Executive Vice-president of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, condemned the statements of the Vice-president and Foreign Minister of Colombia, Marta Lucía Ramírez, about the dialogue process that is being carried out in Mexico between the Government of President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition, represented by the unitary platform.

Through the social network Twitter, Vice-president Rodríguez wrote:

“Venezuela repudiates the statements of the Vice-president of war and violence @mluciaramirez who interferes in the internal affairs of our country, violating international legality and displaying profound ignorance of her position as a Chancellor! Take care of your business”.

Venezuela repudia las declaraciones dla vicepresidenta dla Guerra y la violencia @mluciaramirez quien se inmiscuye en los asuntos internos d nuestra Patria vulnerando la legalidad internacional y haciendo gala d profunda ignorancia de su oficio de Canciller!Ocúpese de sus asuntos — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) September 4, 2021

The Vice-president, who demmanded respect for Venezuela and its sovereignty, questioned the claims of the Colombian Foreign Minister to give lessons of dialogue to Venezuela “when they overthrew the peace accords in Colombia”.

Cómo pretende @mluciaramirez dar lecciones al Diálogo en Venezuela cuando dieron al traste con los acuerdos de paz en Colombia? Venezuela se respeta y hace valer su soberanía! https://t.co/YPGdPeS5Ej — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) September 4, 2021

Earlier, the diplomat, on behalf of the Government of President Iván Duque, requested that the dialogue taking place in Mexico between the Venezuelan government and opposition, lead to a presidential election.

“If the objective of the negotiation is a dialogue, that will not really lead to a profound change”, said the Colombian official.