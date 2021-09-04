Jorge Rodríguez: We will do our best to achieve prompt partial agreements

Written by Simon Garcia on 04/09/2021 . Posted in News

The Head of the Venezuelan delegation in the dialogue and negotiation process, deputy Jorge Rodríguez, reported that during the day of deliberations this Saturday they have worked mainly on partial agreements related to the care of the Venezuelan people.

The plenipotentiary envoy of the Venezuelan government offered his statements in the afternoon before leaving the Sofitel Hotel, in Mexico City, where they met with the delegation of the Venezuelan opposition, as part of the agreement in the memorandum of understanding signed on August 13 in the Mexican capital and that set the date of September 3 for the beginning of the deliberations.

He said that they are working to restore the economic guarantees of the people of Venezuela that have been cut off, blocked and stolen so that “the inhabitants of our country can regain their right to economic freedom”.

He commented that the meetings have taken place in a cordial atmosphere, which implies a positive element. He stressed that this process, which will address what is established in the memorandum of understanding and its respective agenda, will be arduous and that there is a willingness on the part of the Venezuelan government delegation “to make every effort to find partial agreements soon”.

This Saturday the meetings began around noon, which took about six hours of conversations. The next day corresponds to Sunday, based on what was agreed in mid-August between the parties. This round of deliberations is scheduled to culminate on Monday.

Rodríguez confirmed that the negotiation process has the presence of Russia and the Netherlands in their role as companion countries in this dialogue, achieved with the mediation of Norway and the support of Mexico.