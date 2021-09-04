Foreign Vice-minister Capaya Rodríguez joins celebration of 76th anniversary of Indonesia’s Independence in Caracas

Written by César Torres on 04/09/2021 . Posted in News

The Foreign Vice-minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Capaya Rodríguez, joined on Friday the celebration of the 76th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia, declared on August 16, 1945, an event attended by heads of Mission of ASEAN member countries and other Asian and Caribbean countries.

At the event, Foreign Vice-minister Rodríguez and Indonesian Ambassador to Caracas Imam Edy Mulyono highlighted the excellent diplomatic relations between their governments in over 60 years, and the need of reactivating visits of high-ranking officials in order to dynamize relations in different areas that have a great potential for a fruitful exchange.

The Venezuelan diplomat underlined that the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela shares the fundamental principles defended by the Republic of Indonesia aimed at bilateral cooperation for the social development of the peoples, in strict compliance with the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

Likewise, Rodríguez recalled the revolutionary struggle that led to the independence and sovereignty of the Indonesian people in the face of colonial domination, and Venezuela’s interest in being authorized by the 10 ASEAN member countries to sign the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

The celebration event took place in a fraternal atmosphere and was enlivened by the Indonesian Traditional Dance Group and music played by members of Indonesia’s diplomatic Mission. It also included the tasting of Indonesian dishes.

Indonesia declared its independence from the Netherlands in 1945 following the Japanese occupation (1942-1945) during World War II.