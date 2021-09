Written by César Torres on 04/09/2021 . Posted in News

The Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Félix Plasencia, met in his office with the Chargé d’Affaires of the Kingdom of Spain, Rodrigo Campos.

At the meeting, held in a cordial and respectful atmosphere, the two diplomats discussed different issues of their countries’ bilateral relation.

The meeting was also attended by the Foreign Vice-minister for Europe, Yván Gil.