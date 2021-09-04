Bancoex and the Bolivian Embassy hold a meeting with the business sector for ExpoCruz 2021

Written by Simon Garcia on 04/09/2021 . Posted in News

Venezuela will participate in the forty-fifth edition of the 2021 Santa Cruz International Fair to be held in Bolivia, in order to promote business and investment opportunities that allow the economic strengthening of both nations.

In this sense, authorities of the Foreign Trade Bank (Bancoex), together with representatives of the Bolivian Embassy and government entities, held a meeting this Friday with the public and private business sector in order to articulate strategies for this international meeting that will take place in the South American country from September 17 to 26 of this year.

The meeting was attended by the president of Bancoex, Guillermo Lara Toro; the Bolivian ambassador to Venezuela, Sebastián Michel; the People’s Power Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Juan Laya; the Vice-minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Promotion, Héctor Silva and the Vice-president of Conviasa, José Márquez, who refined details for participation in this commercial event.

Lara Toro highlighted the expectations of the financial institution in the trade mission to be held in Bolivia and that it will promote the potential that the country offers in various productive sectors.

“The intention of this meeting is to be able to coordinate actions to achieve better results, we recently had a commercial mission in Mexico and we achieved a historic milestone regarding Bancoex’s performance and commercial relations with the rest of the world”, said the owner of Bancoex.

He also stressed that one of the bank’s objectives is to strengthen stable commercial exchange relations with the sister country and open business opportunities for both nations.

“The idea and the objective that we have under the instructions of the Executive Vice-president, Delcy Rodríguez, is to achieve commercial relations in strategic points of the region such as Bolivia at the moment”, he added.

For his part, the Bolivian Ambassador thanked Bancoex for its efforts in promoting scenarios for nations to strengthen trade and promote new commercial relations between them.

“It is important that businessmen know that those who lead the market are willing to negotiate, here in this embassy they have a friendly house that will do everything possible to meet their demands and in the next few months we will complete the agreements that are needed to improve exports”, Emphasized the diplomat.