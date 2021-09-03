Written by César Torres on 03/09/2021 . Posted in News

The Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Félix Plasencia, met on Friday with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Caracas, Hojatollah Soltani, to move forward with a common agenda contributing to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The two diplomatic authorities reviewed strategic cooperation projects with a shared vision of strengthening binational exchange in different areas.

In a telephone conversation on September 1, Foreign Minister Plasencia and his Iranian counterpart Hosein Amir Abdolahian reaffirmed Caracas’ and Tehran’s will to strengthen and expanding their bilateral cooperation alliance.

In this regard, they agreed on a visit of an Iranian delegation to Venezuela to set up a roadmap for bilateral cooperation for the next four years.

The Venezuelan and Iranian foreign ministers stressed the importance their countries give to their foreign policy and the strengthening of the Caracas-Tehran relation.