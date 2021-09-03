Newsletter Venezuela Reports N° 24

Written by Joselyn Ariza on 03/09/2021 . Posted in News, Venezuela-Report

The preparations for the November 21st elections are moving ahead smoothly, to which finally extremist sectors of the opposition will participate. It is a clear victory of democracy and the Venezuelan institutions. We also move towards the consolidation of alliances for the development, anti COVID-19 immunization and the triumph of the Golden Generation in the Tokyo Paralympic Games. We tell this heroic story in the issue No. 24 of Venezuela Reports.









Temas: Venezuela Reports.