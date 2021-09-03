Foreign Minister Plasencia holds videoconference with Venezuelan Ambassadors accredited in Africa

Written by Simon Garcia on 03/09/2021 . Posted in News

The People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations, Félix Plasencia, held a meeting by videoconference on Friday with the Venezuelan Ambassadors accredited to the African continent, to strengthen the roadmap on foreign policy with these countries.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister ratified that the relationship with the African Union is fundamental for the defense of multilateralism and the Charter of the United Nations (UN), specifically within the framework of the Movement of Non-Aligned Countries (NAM).

He also stressed the importance of raising the voice in this and other international bodies in favor of conflict resolution and peace processes in this continent and in rejection of the illegal application of unilateral coercive measures.

The Vice-minister for Africa of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, Yuri Pimentel, also participated in the telematic meeting.

Venezuela’s foreign policy towards the countries of the African continent was transformed with the vision of a new Bolivarian geopolitics, promoted by Commander Hugo Chávez as of 2005, under the principle of pluripolarity.

Currently, the Latin American country maintains diplomatic relations with all African countries recognized in the African Union, and has deployed 17 missions throughout the continent. It is also the third country with the largest presence in the region.