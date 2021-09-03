China announces that it will send a donation to Venezuela to aid those affected by the rains

Written by Simon Garcia on 03/09/2021 . Posted in News

This Friday, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Li Baorong informed Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia that, through the Chinese Red Cross, they will send an important donation to serve the Venezuelan population affected by the rains and floods registered in the South American country.

According to the authorities, more than 80 municipalities were affected by the torrential downpours that have arisen due to the intensity of the rainy season, which registered an increase of 65% in the volume of rainfall compared to previous years.

In that sense, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister thanked on behalf of President Nicolás Maduro for the solidarity of the people and Government of China in the face of the heavy rains that have hit several states in the country in recent days, while exchanging impressions on the recent communications he held with his peer Wang Yi.

“I received the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Li Baorong, with whom I exchanged views on the recent communications I had with Foreign Minister Wang Yi. We agree to develop and deepen the China-Venezuela Comprehensive Strategic Association at the highest level”, wrote the Venezuelan Foreign Minister through his Twitter account @PlasenciaFelix.

The strategic alliance was established by Presidents Hugo Chávez and Jiang Zemin in 2001, with the founding of the High Level Venezuela-China Mixed Commission, as a mechanism for political dialogue and bilateral cooperation.

Brotherhood ties between China and Venezuela

China-Venezuela relations have raised their horizon, specifically in the area of ​​health, after declaring the COVID-19 pandemic on a global scale in 2020, with the implementation of a permanent air bridge between the two nations.

With the appearance of this pandemic, China placed itself at the full service of the Venezuelan people to combat the effects of COVID-19, with the shipment of medicines, rapid tests, biosafety material, masks and vaccines.

This help is possible thanks to the agreements reached, and it is precisely this action of solidarity that shows the world the strength of the bonds of brotherhood between the two peoples.