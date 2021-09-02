Vietnam celebrates in Venezuela 76 years of independence

Written by César Torres on 02/09/2021 . Posted in News

On the 76th anniversary of the independence of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Embassy of the Asian country in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela laid a wreath to the bust of the Vietnamese historic leader Ho Chi Minh, located in the Paseo Los Insignes, Caracas.

The event was headed by Vietnam’s Ambassador to Caracas Le Viet Duyen in the company of his diplomatic staff and Venezuela’s Foreign Vice-minister for Asia, the Middles East and Oceania, Capaya Rodríguez.

At the ceremony, the two diplomatic representatives expressed their desire to strengthen bilateral relations.

Caracas and Hanoi have cooperation agreements in areas such as energy, oil, housing construction, culture and agriculture, among others.

On September 2, 1945, Ho Chi Minh declared the independence of Vietnam and became the first president of the Asian country, which had been a French colony up to the end of World War II.