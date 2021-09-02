Venezuela’s foreign minister stresses importance of Latin American integration at meeting with ambassadors to the region

Written by César Torres on 02/09/2021 . Posted in News

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, in the company of Vice-minister for Latin America Rander Peña, chaired on Wednesday a video conference with Venezuela’s ambassadors and heads of Mission to Latin American countries to set a common roadmap to strengthen the Latin American unity.

In his statement, the Venezuelan foreign minister recalled that the foundations to boost South America’s relations with Africa and Arab countries were laid in Venezuela.

“We are doing all of this from Latin America, and with the strength given to us by the Bolivarian and chavista determination, in a union and joint work with our brothers and sisters from Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Cuba, Ecuador and Nicaragua,” he said.

Plasencia said Venezuela represents the great independence deed, that’s why it has been the target of unilateral coercive measures, and to face them, he called for the unity of the countries in the region

The Venezuelan foreign minister asserted Venezuela stands out as a tolerant country, where there is no room for xenophobia, that’s why Jewish and Islamic communities live in Venezuela without being victims of persecution.

Plasencia highlighted Venezuela is a regional power as it has created international mechanisms such as Petrocaribe, the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR), the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

The video conference was attended by the diplomatic representations of Venezuela in Chile, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Uruguay, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru and Brazil.

