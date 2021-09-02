Celac again advocates the lifting of the US blockade over Cuba

Written by Simon Garcia on 02/09/2021 . Posted in News

This Thursday, the Vice-minister for Multilateral Issues of the People’s Power Ministry for Foreign Relations, Daniela Rodríguez, participated in a Meeting of National Coordinations of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

During her speech at the meeting, Vice-minister Rodríguez expressed Venezuela’s support for the special declaration of the regional platform on the need to end the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba.

“We want to call for flexibility in all countries, in all delegations, taking into consideration that this has been a symbolic issue that has been present in all Celac’s statements since its inception”, she added on that subject.

Likewise, Vice-minister Rodríguez thanked the efforts made and the methodology expressed through the search for consensus. At the same time, she highlight the importance of respecting the agreed and traditional languages ​​of the regional platform.

The diplomat stressed that the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States “is based on the vocation of agreement and convergence that we all have for the construction of that common space”.

The space also served for the Vice-minister for Multilateral Issues to praise the efforts of the pro tempore presidency of Mexico in preparing the documents.