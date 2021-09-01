Venezuela, Russia confirm resumption of Sputnik V vaccine supply

Written by César Torres on 01/09/2021 . Posted in News

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia held on Tuesday a meeting with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Caracas, Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, where they both confirmed the resumption of Sputnik V vaccine supply.

“Good news for our people. This achievement is thanks to the strategic alliance with Russia forged by President Nicolás Maduro,” wrote the Venezuelan foreign minister on his Twitter account @PlasenciaFelix.

Besides the Sputnik V vaccine, the Russian-Venezuelan strategic alliance has included the supply of medicines and biosecurity equipment since the beginning of the pandemic.

At the meeting, the two diplomats also discussed bilateral and international issues as part of the cooperation agenda in the forthcoming months and ahead of the 15th Venezuela-Russia High-Level Joint Commission.

The next Sputnik V shipment is to be used to continue with the mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19.