Venezuela, Algeria review national, international cooperation agenda

Written by César Torres on 01/09/2021 . Posted in News

The Foreign Vice-minister for Africa, Yuri Pimentel, held on Tuesday a meeting with the Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Ben Moussat Ghaouti, to review the national and international cooperation agenda for the next months.

At the meeting, Pimentel extolled the good understanding between the two countries’ governments and the importance of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in the stabilization of oil prices.

The Venezuela foreign vice-minister also mentioned the signs of economic recovery in the country and the Venezuelan Government’s efforts to boost domestic production in the face of the aggressive unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States.

Likewise, Pimentel reaffirmed the defense of sovereignty and the peoples’ self-determination by Venezuela in the international sphere, according to the fundamental principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

In the context of the relations of respect and cordiality between the two countries, Ambassador Moussat Ghaouti delivered a letter of congratulations addressed to Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia by his Algerian counterpart, Ramtane Lamamra, for his appointment as the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On March 24 this year, Venezuela and Algeria celebrated the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, which have enabled them to move forward with different cooperation areas such as energy, communications, transport and culture, their agreement in international forums such as OPEC and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), organizations where they are members, and the cooperation between South America and Africa.