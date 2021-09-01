Qatar reaffirms cooperation ties with Venezuela, expresses solidarity with flood victims

Written by César Torres on 01/09/2021 . Posted in News

On Wednesday, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia held a cordial meeting with Qatar’s Ambassador to Venezuela Rashid Mohsin Al Fetais to strengthen the cooperation ties between their countries.

At the meeting, Qatar’s ambassador delivered a letter by Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, who expressed his solidarity with the flood victims in Venezuela and reaffirmed the friendship of the Qatari people with the Venezuelan people.

The diplomatic relation between Venezuela and Qatar dates back to 1973. Since then, the two countries maintain bilateral cooperation relations in different areas.

In recent years, the agreements have focused on the strengthening of the following production chains: corn, wheat, cane, legumes, coffee, cocoa and rice. Also, the two countries have alliances in the legal and academic fields through the exchange of knowledge in legal and academic matters.