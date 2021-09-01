Foreign Ministers of Venezuela and Iran hold telephone conversation and ratify strengthening of bilateral relationship

Written by Simon Garcia on 01/09/2021 . Posted in News

The Foreign Ministers of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Félix Plasencia and Hosein Amir Abdolahian, respectively, held a telephone conversation on Wednesday, during which they reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen and expand bilateral relations.

The Iranian Foreign Minister announced his government’s willingness to send a High-Level delegation to Caracas, with the intention of negotiating a roadmap for bilateral cooperation in the next four years, the potential agreements of which could be signed later in Iran.

Foreign Minister Plasencia welcomed the proposal, and also urged his Persian counterpart to coordinate a common work agenda based on the two major multilateral meetings that will take place soon: the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, and the meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), in Belgrade.

Likewise, he highlighted the importance for Venezuela to consolidate the strategic cooperation alliance that it maintains with Iran in different areas, especially in the air connectivity, trade, economy, food and energy.

In this sense, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela reiterated its commitment to forge a successful bilateral trade route, in compliance with the mandate of President Nicolás Maduro Moros. “Caracas and Tehran have an immense future of job construction”, Foreign Minister Plasencia declared during the telephone conversation that lasted more than 20 minutes.

Venezuela and Iran, in recent years, have built a solid agenda of bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples, despite the illegal coercive measures that have been imposed on them from the White House.