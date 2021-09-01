Foreign Minister Plasencia meets with new UN Resident Coordinator

Written by César Torres on 01/09/2021 . Posted in News

On Wednesday, the Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, held a cordial meeting with the new United Nations Resident Coordinator in Venezuela, Gianluca Rampolla.

At the meeting, held at the headquarters of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, the two authorities reviewed the cooperation agenda between the South American country and the UN agencies.

In this regard, they discussed the accompaniment and assistance in the country’s priorities, especially the strategies to fight the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Venezuelan authorities sent their greetings to the UN Secretary General António Guterres ahead of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, to be held on September 14.