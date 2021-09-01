Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia holds virtual meeting with Ambassador Adán Chávez

Written by César Torres on 01/09/2021 . Posted in News

Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia held a virtual meeting with Venezuela’s Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba Adán Chávez to discuss different issues aimed at strengthening the Venezuelan foreign policy on the basis of the Latin American, integrating vision promoted by Commander Hugo Chávez, historical leader of the Bolivarian Revolution.

The virtual meeting provided an opportunity to review the most important issues in the bilateral cooperation between Caracas and Havana and the efforts made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the defense of Venezuela’s truth.

In this regard, both Minister Plasencia and Ambassador Chávez agreed on the importance of giving continuity to the strengthening of the Cuba-Venezuela relations, particularly the Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Plasencia extended an invitation to the Venezuelan Ambassador to join the Advisory Committee on Foreign Policy, an initiative aimed at strengthening the international actions of the Ministry of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs and the guidelines of the Bolivarian Diplomacy for Peace with the contribution of former foreign ministers, vice-ministers and Venezuelan high-ranking officials.

Professor Adán Chávez shared details on the international activities designed by the PSUV Deputy President’s Office of International Affairs in order to strengthen the political actions of the Bolivarian Revolution overseas.