Venezuela and Russia confirm resumption of supply of Sputnik-V vaccines

Written by Simon Garcia on 31/08/2021 . Posted in News

The People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations, Félix Plasencia, held on Tuesday a working meeting with the ambassador of the Russian Federation accredited in Caracas, Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov, in which the resumption of supplies of the Sputnik V vaccine from the Eurasian country was confirmed.

“Good news for our people. An achievement thanks to the strategic alliance with Russia that President Nicolás Maduro has forged”, specified the Venezuelan Foreign Minister through his Twitter account @PlasenciaFelix.

In addition to the Sputnik-V vaccines, the Russian-Venezuelan strategic alliance, in terms of health, has been established since the beginning of the pandemic with medical supplies and biosafety material.

During the meeting, which took place at the headquarters of the People’s Power Ministry for Foreign Relations, both authorities also discussed a wide range of bilateral and international issues, corresponding to the cooperation agenda for the coming months and about the preparations for the XV Venezuela-Russia High Level Mixed Commission.

The next shipment of vaccines is planned to continue the Mass Vaccination Plan of the Venezuelan people against COVID-19.