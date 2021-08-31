Venezuela participates in CELAC-China Forum on the Reduction of Poverty and Promotion of Development

Written by César Torres on 31/08/2021 . Posted in News

Venezuela’s Vice-minister for Economic Planning, Jose Avendaño, participated on Tuesday in the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC)-China Forum on the Reduction of Poverty and Promotion of Development, which was held virtually.

In his statement, Avendaño stressed the importance of this forum for Venezuela and the region, because “it enables to deepen the joint work and stepping up different strategic actions in the region in the context of the South-South, triangular and bilateral cooperation, especially with the People’s Republic of China.”

The vice-minister for Economic Planning highlighted that the Venezuelan Government focuses its efforts on social matters; therefore, the 1999 Constitution included “concepts, categories and guarantees that are unprecedented in the world,” enabling “to establish the foundations to build a development model whose focus is human beings.”

In this regard, Avendaño pointed out that “this is based on the recognition to the universality of rights, equality and co-responsibility, solidarity, justice and social inclusion, equality, respect, citizens’ participation, and the realization and democratization of human rights.”

The Venezuelan vice-minister for Economic Planning added that the country’s institutions is “developing a policy of eradication of poverty and social exclusion, aiming to an inclusive, participatory and protagonist society,” enshrined in the Constitution.

On July 17, 2004, the Joint Declaration of the Meeting of Leaders of China and the Latin American and Caribbean States was approved in Brasilia, and the CELAC-China Forum was established.