Venezuela, Haiti strengthen cooperation, solidarity-based ties

Written by César Torres on 31/08/2021 . Posted in News

On Tuesday, the Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Haiti to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Lesly David, to strengthen their countries’ bilateral cooperation.

Venezuela’s foreign minister reiterated the Bolivarian Government’s commitment to continuing providing the necessary support for the recovery of the Haitian people following the devastation caused by the earthquake on August 14.

Haiti’s ambassador expressed his condolences and solidarity with the Venezuelan people after the recent tragedy caused by heavy rains in Merida state.

The meeting, held in the headquarters of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry in Caracas, was also attended by the Foreign Vice-minister for the Caribbean, Raúl Li Causi.