Venezuela and FAO representative coordinate efforts in agri-food cooperation

Written by Simon Garcia on 31/08/2021 . Posted in News

This Tuesday, the Vice-minister for Multilateral Issues of the People’s Power Ministry for Foreign Relations, Daniela Rodríguez, held a meeting with the permanent representative of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Alexis Bonte.

The conversation made possible an evaluation between the parties about cooperation issues in agri-food matters.

Similarly, it served to articulate efforts between the United Nations System and the institutions of the Venezuelan State.

Currently, the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela and the FAO maintain relations of cooperation and mutual recognition of the shared efforts in favor of the eradication of hunger and poverty.

In a report entitled Food security under the COVID-19 pandemic, prepared by FAO at the request of the pro tempore Presidency of Mexico before the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) and published in April 2020, it is recognized in its annexes the good example of Venezuela in the distribution and commercialization of food in the context of the pandemic.

It should be noted that in March 2020 the FAO signed three new letters of agreement with public institutions of the Venezuelan State, aimed at strengthening the technical capacities of the Bolivarian Government and benefiting the most vulnerable rural populations of the states of Mérida, Trujillo, Portuguesa, Miranda and Guarico.