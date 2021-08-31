Written by César Torres on 31/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, set up on Tuesday the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Advisory Committee for Latin America, a body that will coordinate the country’s foreign policy for the region.

At a meeting with the Venezuelan ambassadors to Mexico, Francisco Arias Cárdenas; Bolivia, Alexander Yánez; and Chile, Arévalo Méndez, Plasencia defined integration as the first line of Venezuela’s rapprochement with the Latin American countries, including Central and South America.

“The first line is integration, solidarity and cooperation,” stressed the foreign minister.

In this regard, he stressed the need of maintaining the regional integration mechanisms created for that purpose such as the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), and reactivating other spaces such as the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR) and Petrocaribe.

“ALBA-TCP is our Gran Colombia (“Greater Colombia”), our Bolivarian dream. It is the path Bolívar signaled 200 years ago and Commander Hugo Chávez resumed in the Bolivarian Revolution to dignify the life of Venezuelans,” highlighted Plasencia.

The Venezuelan foreign minister also recognized the efforts of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), whose Pro Tempore Presidency is held by the United Mexican States.

Likewise, Plasencia urged the Advisory Committee to defend the countries that are attacked by the Organization of American States (OAS).

The Foreign Vice-minister for Latin America, Rander Peña, agreed with Foreign Minister Plasencia on the importance of promoting regional integration.

“Latin American is an unfinished nation, and it is our historical duty to finish building the Great Homeland, a Bolivarian vision that is still present,” said the diplomat.

The Advisory Committee for Latin America was set up following the instructions of President Nicolás Maduro.

The virtual meeting was also attended by Alberto Castelar, who was appointed Secretary of the Committee.