In Caracas, 59 years of the Independence Day of Trinidad and Tobago are commemorated

Written by Simon Garcia on 31/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Embassy of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago accredited in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela paid honors this Tuesday to the Liberator Simón Bolívar, with a floral offering in front of the sarcophagus where the mortal remains of the Father of the Homeland rest, located in the National Pantheon, in Caracas, on the occasion of the 59th anniversary of the Independence Day of the Caribbean country.

The ceremony was led by the Trinidadian ambassador, Paul Byam, along with his diplomatic staff, and was accompanied by a delegation from the People’s Power Ministry for Foreign Relations.

The diplomatic authorities ratified the cooperation ties and the intention to strengthen bilateral relations between Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago.

On August 31, 1962, Trinidad and Tobago’s independence was proclaimed with the National People’s Movement, founded by Eric Williams. This feat led the emancipation movements of the people of Trinidad and Tobago against the British Empire.