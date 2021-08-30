Venezuela proposes to increase interconnection to reactivate tourism in ALBA-TCP countries

Written by César Torres on 30/08/2021 . Posted in News

Venezuela’s Tourism Minister Alí Padrón reiterated on Monday the need of developing a new approach to multidestination offers and increasing interconnection among the ALBA-TCP member countries as key elements to reactivate tourism in the region.

“Tourists in Venezuela could visit other countries, and we could tackle both the traditional and emerging outgoing tourism markets. We cannot only offer our beaches, but also places that are unique in the planet such as the Canaima National Park, the Catatumbo Lightning and our forests. Our goal is to be multidestination and multidiverse,” said Padrón at the Joint Meeting of ALBA-TCP Culture and Tourism Ministers.

Also, he ratified that Venezuela supports the standardization of entry requirements and security regulations in order to build up trust and security in tourists regarding the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Venezuelan tourism minister deemed it necessary to join efforts in training and awareness so that receiving communities can offer quality services.

“Joint working plans are important, and it is imperative to join efforts to create training opportunities as they are necessary to move from an oil-dependent to a productive economy with a tourism vision,” said Padrón.

Finally, Minister Padrón proposed the adoption of a mechanism of understanding and cooperation to move forward with the recovery of the tourism sector amid the great challenges posed by the pandemic and the application of unilateral coercive measures. The document is expected to be signed on September 27.