Venezuela thanks Pope Francis for solidarity after the damage caused by the rains in several states of the country

Written by Simon Garcia on 30/08/2021 . Posted in News

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, thanked Pope Francis for the message of solidarity expressed by the heavy rains that have hit several states in the country in recent days.

“Thank you for your prayers and words of encouragement, in these times of calamity due to the rains. With the strength and love of the Lord Jesus Christ, we take the necessary actions to protect and fully care for the affected families. God is with us!”, Said the Venezuelan Head of State, through his twitter account @nicolasmaduro.

The public thanks were also expressed by the Executive Vice-president of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez and Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia, who from @delcyrodriguezven and @plasenciafelix, respectively.

Previously, through his account on the social network twitter @pontifex_es, Pope Francis wrote: “I am close to the population of the Venezuelan state of Mérida hit in recent days by floods and landslides, I pray for the deceased and their families, and for all those who suffer because of this calamity”.

Despite the fact that the Pope in his message was limited to a specific state of the country, (Mérida, where the first effects of the rains occurred), his good wishes and solidarity extend to the 85 municipalities in which torrential rains, floods and the overflowing of rivers have caused human and material losses in recent days.

Since the beginning of the unusual rains, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has led the immediate response operation that has been deployed in the states of Amazonas, Apure, Bolívar, Mérida, Yaracuy and Zulia. Six states of the country, where a comprehensive care device has been launched to guarantee the supply of medicines, food and medical equipment, in addition to proceeding with rescue and cleaning work, while the recovery of the affected areas progresses.