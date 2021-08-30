Venezuela plans to increase interconnectivity to reactivate tourism in the ALBA-TCP countries

Written by Simon Garcia on 30/08/2021 . Posted in News

The People’s Power Minister for Tourism of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Alí ​​Padrón, reiterated this Monday the need to create a new approach for multi-destination offers and to increase interconnectivity between the ALBA-TCP member countries, as key elements for the reactivation of tourist activity in the region.

“Once in Venezuela, tourists will be able to visit spaces in other countries and address traditional and emerging tourism markets. We can offer not only our beaches, but unique spaces on the planet such as the Canaima National Park, the Catatumbo lightning and the jungles. Our goal is to be multi-destination and multi-diverse”, assured Minister Padrón from the Joint Meeting of Ministers of Culture and Tourism of the bloc.

Likewise, he ratified that Venezuela supports the approval of entry requirements and security regulations with in order to generate greater confidence and security in tourists, regarding the management of the coronavirus pandemic.

He also considered it necessary to join efforts in training and awareness-raising so that the receiving communities provide optimal and quality care.

“Plans for joint work are important and it is imperative to join forces in the development of training opportunities, so necessary in our societies to advance, in the case of Venezuela, from an oil rentier economy to a productive economy with a tourist vision”.

Finally, the Venezuelan Minister proposed the adoption of an understanding and cooperation mechanism to safely advance in the recovery of the tourism sector, amid the great challenges posed by the pandemic and the application of unilateral coercive measures. Its signature is scheduled for next September 27.