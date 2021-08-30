Foreign Minister Plasencia calls for strengthening ALBA-TCP countries’ tourism potential

Written by César Torres on 30/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, ratified on Monday the commitment of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to strengthening cultural identity in the region, in a statement he delivered at the Joint Meeting of Tourism and Culture Ministers of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).

In his statement, the Venezuelan diplomat highlighted the principles and foundations of the regional bloc, “our spirit, our heart, is integration, cooperation, that’s how ALBA-TCP and Petrocaribe were born,” he said.

In this regard, he pointed out that the essence of the Alliance, its member countries, and especially Venezuela, based his principles on integration and cooperation.

“That’s why the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty and Petrocaribe were born here,” he stressed.

Likewise, Plasencia added that Venezuela’s commitment is strong. “Our Culture and Tourism ministers are here to contribute and provide the necessary strength,” he said.

Also, Foreign Minister Plasencia reaffirmed the will to work with the ALB-TCP Executive Secretary Sacha Llorenti, and called for establishing alliances to work in the tourism area with countries like “Russia, Turkey, Qatar and China, as well as the ASEAN and the Arab League countries.”

The Joint Meeting of ALBÁ-TCP Tourism and Culture Ministers was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.